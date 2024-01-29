Mathurin (toe) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Mathurin appears to have sustained a toe injury since his 24-point performance against the Grizzlies on Sunday, which led to his recent addition to the injury report. He has yet to miss a game this season, but if he were unable to go, the Pacers would probably look to Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin to see extended minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Top scorer off bench in win•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Nets 25 points despite ankle injury•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable against Sacramento•