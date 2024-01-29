Mathurin (toe) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Mathurin appears to have sustained a toe injury since his 24-point performance against the Grizzlies on Sunday, which led to his recent addition to the injury report. He has yet to miss a game this season, but if he were unable to go, the Pacers would probably look to Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin to see extended minutes.