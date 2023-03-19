Mathurin (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in Charlotte.
Mathurin has missed the past four games, but this is the first time he's been hit with the questionable tag, which suggests he's getting close. If the rookie is able to return, Jordan Nwora's minutes would likely dip.
