Mathurin is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets due to left shoulder soreness.

Mathurin hasn't missed a game yet in his career and has been on a tear lately, averaging 18.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.4 minutes since Christmas. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Chris Duarte and Aaron Nesmith.

More News