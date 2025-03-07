Mathurin (wrist) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Mathurin is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest Saturday due to a left wrist sprain. With Tyrese Haliburton (hip) also having been deemed questionable, Aaron Nesmith (hip), Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.
