Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Rockets, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Mathurin went down hard in the first quarter while driving to the basket and had to be carried off the floor and into the locker room. Although he looked to be in a lot of pain, Mathurin is officially questionable to return to the contest. For as long as he is out, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte should see more action off the bench.