Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mathurin (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Mathurin missed the last three games for the Pacers due to left calf soreness but has a chance to play against Utah on Friday. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field.

More News