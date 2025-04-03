Mathurin (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Mathurin missed the last three games for the Pacers due to left calf soreness but has a chance to play against Utah on Friday. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field.