Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Remaining out with thumb sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans with a right thumb sprain.
The swingman lacks a clear timetable for a return with the injury. As a result, Mathurin can be tentatively deemed doubtful to play Saturday against the Pistons.
