Mathurin (wrist) won't play in Monday's game versus the Heat, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Mathurin will miss his third straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out due to a sprained left wrist. Mathurin's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.
