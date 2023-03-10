Mathurin (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Mathurin suffered a right ankle sprain early in Thursday's game against the Rockets and will officially miss one additional matchup. Coach Rick Carlisle also said Thursday that he doesn't expect Mathurin to play Monday against the Pistons. Chris Duarte and Andrew Nembhard are candidates to see increased run during Saturday's matchup.
