Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.
Mathurin won't play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set after suffering a right great toe sprain during Saturday's loss in Memphis. Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Johnny Furphy (foot) and Taelon Peter (groin) are all sidelined, not to mention Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) is out for the entire campaign. The Pacers' depth will be tested early on this season, with RayJ Dennis, Ben Sheppard, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker ready to step up.
