Mathurin (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Mathurin will miss a third consecutive game and doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return, but coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday that the 20-year-old is doing better and could travel with the Pacers for their road trip next week. Chris Duarte and Andrew Nembhard will likely see increased roles once again Thursday.