Mathurin (illness) will not play Tuesday versus Houston, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mathurin will be sidelined due to a stomach ailment. Mathurin has come off the bench for seven of his past eight appearances, but his void will likely be filled by extra usage for Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield and Ben Sheppard.
