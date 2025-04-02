Mathurin (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Mathurin will miss a third straight game for the Pacers on Wednesday due to a left calf issue. Indiana will likely turn to Ben Sheppard against Charlotte, with Mathurin still on the mend.
