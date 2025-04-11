Mathurin provided 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 victory over Cleveland.

Mathurin didn't have his best shooting performance from three-point range, but he still posted a decent line as Indiana secured a two-point win over a resting Cavaliers team. The Pacers will rest most of their starters in the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday against the Magic, so Mathurin should have a sizable uptick in his usage rate in that contest. He'll probably operate as one of the Pacers' go-to offensive options.