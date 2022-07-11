Mathurin finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Kings with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

After going for 23 points in just 20 minutes against Charlotte on Friday, Mathurin wasn't quite as effective in his matchup against No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray. Still, in just two games, Mathurin has already shown several encouraging flashes as a scorer. However, he's handed out only one assist thus far in Vegas (48 total minutes). With the Pacers moving on from Malcolm Brogdon and likely embracing at least a partial rebuild, Mathurin will have an opportunity to be an impact fantasy player as a rookie.