Mathurin had 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 victory over the Bulls.

Mathurin has been limited to 25 and 28 minutes off the bench in his first two games back from a thumb injury that caused him to miss 11 games between Jan. 4 and Jan. 23. The fourth-year forward has looked healthy, hitting the 15-point threshold both times, and it seems he'll be able to see minutes with minimal restrictions going forward. Mathurin's upside might be a bit capped due to the nature of his role, but he should remain capable of producing as long as he sees enough minutes due to his ability to score at any given moment.