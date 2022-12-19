Mathurin closed with 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 loss to New York.

Mathurin failed to score in the first quarter, but he dropped 10 points on 3-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the second period. The Arizona product continues to serve as a consistent source of scoring for the Pacers off the bench, posting 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last seven appearances.