Mathurin registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Monday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

The rookie continues to thrive as a scoring threat off the bench, and while he has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests, he remains an above-average performer for rookie standards. The former Arizona standout has yet to crack the starting lineup, but he's averaging 20.4 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field to date.