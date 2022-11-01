Mathurin registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Monday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

The rookie continues to thrive as a scoring threat off the bench, and while he has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests, he remains an above-average performer for rookie standards. The former Arizona standout has yet to crack the starting lineup, but he's averaging 20.4 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field to date.

More News