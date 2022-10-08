Mathurin recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 131-114 loss against the Knicks.

Mathurin came out of nowhere to end up as one of Indiana's most productive players in this lopsided defeat. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin should eventually become a starter for the Pacers but is ticketed to start the season on the bench as he adjusts to the pace and intensity of the league.