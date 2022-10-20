Mathurin contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Mathurin recorded 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter, going 3-of-5 from the field, including two threes with less than a minute left in the period off assists from T.J. McConnell. The Pacers guard got a bit sloppy in third quarter, turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions while missing two easy shots in the paint. He also missed all three of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter as Washington continued to pull away down the stretch. Still, it was a solid performance for the Pacers' key role player off the bench.