Mathurin ended Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

The Pacers struggled to get things going against the Lakers and never really found themselves on the court the way it happened against Boston and Milwaukee, but Mathurin tried to provide a spark off the bench and finished the game as one of the team's top scorers. Mathurin has been far more consistent since returning to a bench role of late, averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from the field since being removed from the first unit. He was averaging 13.0 points and shooting 41.9 percent from the field as a starter.