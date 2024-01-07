Mathurin logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 loss to Boston.

Mathurin was one of Indiana's best offensive players despite coming off the bench, and he made the most of his minutes by putting up his seventh 20-point game of the season. The fact that three of those outings have come over Indiana's last five games suggests Mathurin is perhaps going to his most productive stretch of the campaign, though to be fair, he doesn't add much to the table on a consistent basis outside of his scoring figures.