Mathurin closed Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Knicks with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes.
Mathurin bounced back from a subpar four-point performance against the Hornets on Sunday, and he's now scored at least 19 points in four of his last five outings. The rookie is a prime candidate to gain a bigger role as long as Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out, though he's still likely to come off the bench with T.J. McConnell likely stepping into the starting point guard role.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Cleared for action•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable Sunday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leads team in scoring•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Comes off bench for 19 points•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leading scorer off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Cleans up at free-throw line•