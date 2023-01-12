Mathurin closed Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Knicks with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes.

Mathurin bounced back from a subpar four-point performance against the Hornets on Sunday, and he's now scored at least 19 points in four of his last five outings. The rookie is a prime candidate to gain a bigger role as long as Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out, though he's still likely to come off the bench with T.J. McConnell likely stepping into the starting point guard role.