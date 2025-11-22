Mathurin chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Mathurin missed 11 games due to a toe injury, but he hasn't shown any ill effects of that problem since returning to the court in a 127-112 loss to the Pistons on Monday. Mathurin has scored at least 20 points in his three games since returning to the hardwood while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three in that span. Expect Mathurin to remain one of the Pacers' go-to scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy.