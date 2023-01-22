Mathurin racked up 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Mathurin is one of the best scorers in this season's rookie class and showed it again with another excellent performance, reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth time this season -- and the 18th time in the current campaign. He has slowed down a bit compared to what he did in the first weeks of the season, but Mathurin remains a reliable fantasy contributor across all formats due to his scoring talent. He's putting up 17.3 points per game on the season.