Mathurin had 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Hawks.

Mathurin has played off the bench in almost every game this season, but he was forced to jump into a starting role given the absence of key players such as Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Myles Turner (back). The rookie delivered and led the Pacers in scoring, but that shouldn't be surprising since he's already racked up 17 games with 20 or more points this season. If Nesmith and Turner can't return to action Saturday against the Grizzlies, then Mathurin could very well remain in the starting lineup while handling a busy workload on offense.