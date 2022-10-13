Mathurin scored 27 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 11-12 FT) with four rebounds, one assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Mathurin hit all four of his shots in the first quarter, the last two of which came off assists from Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers guard was quiet after that until the fourth quarter when he added another nine points on 3-of-5 shooting. However, he also fouled out of the game (albeit with 24 seconds left), with five of his fouls coming in the fourth.