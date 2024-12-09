Mathurin provided 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Hornets.

Mathurin suffered through a tough shooting night on the offensive end, but he's now scored in double digits in nine of his previous 10 appearances. The 22-year-old continues to show improvement this season, averaging a career-high 17.8 points on 47.1 shooting from the field through his first 25 games of the 2024-25 campaign.