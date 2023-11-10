Mathurin racked up 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over Milwaukee.

Mathurin has his best outing of the season, leading all Pacers in rebounds while finishing with his first double-double of the year. Mathurin set season-high marks in both scoring and rebounds in the win, posting two straight games with at least 20 points and nine rebounds.