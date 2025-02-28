Mathurin (wrist) will miss "a couple of games at least," head coach Rick Carlisle told Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.
Mathurin is dealing with a wrist injury but is also banged up with multiple ailments, so the Pacers will give him enough time to recover from all the issues he's dealing with. It's uncertain when he'll return to the court, though, based on Carlisle's words. he should be out for at least the Pacers' next two or three games.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play Friday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Shines off bench in victory•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Nears 30 points off bench in OT win•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Slides to bench Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Makes up for early accident•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 17 points in return•