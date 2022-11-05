Mathurin supplied 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 101-99 win over the Heat.

Mathurin turned in a strong shooting performance and stayed hot from deep, as he's knocked down 12 of his last 25 attempts from beyond the arc over his the last four matchups. The rookie has lived up to the hype early on, scoring in double figures in each of his first nine games, including a 32-point night and now three 20-plus point games.