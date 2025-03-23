Mathurin closed with 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over the Nets.

Mathurin moved back to the bench following the return of Tyrese Haliburton from a three-game absence as a result of a back injury. As expected, Mathurin's playing time took a hit, as did his production. He has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, serving as a primary scoring option in Haliburton's absence. It's been another inconsistent season for Mathurin, currently averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game.