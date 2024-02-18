Mathurin (knee/illness) claimed Rising Stars MVP honors Friday after scoring four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and adding two assists and one steal in 7:20 of court time in Team Jalen's 26-13 win over Team Detlef in the final.

Team Jalen relied on a more balanced scoring effort to clinch the win in the finale, but Mathurin did more of the heavy lifting in a 40-35 win over Team Tamika in the semifinal earlier Friday, pouring in 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT) to go with two rebounds over 13 minutes. Mathurin had missed the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Toronto due to a bruised right knee and an illness, but his ability to compete in two abbreviated exhibitions Friday as well as the hometown Team Pacers' win Saturday in the skills challenge implies that he'll be good to go when Indiana returns to action Feb. 22 versus the Pistons.