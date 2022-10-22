Mathurin ended Friday's 137-134 loss to the Spurs with 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

Mathurin has taken the league by storm in his first two games as a pro, and while some regression is to be expected given how good he's looked early on, the fact that he has scored over 18 points in his first two outings while shooting 50 percent from the field show his offensive game is more than ready for the NBA level. It wouldn't be surprising if Mathurin sees more minutes going forward, but he's already showing value off the bench.