Mathurin notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-104 win over Chicago.

Mathurin reached the 15-point mark for the first time since Dec. 18, but his overall numbers have slumped a bit compared to his impressive rookie year. The second-year forward will likely continue as an option off the bench based on his struggles when handed a starting role. Despite the role and limitations of being a second-unit player, Mathurin has relied on his scoring prowess to remain relevant in fantasy. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaged 14.4 points per game while averaging 25.5 minutes per contest.