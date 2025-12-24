Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Shooting woes continue Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin racked up 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-94 loss to Milwaukee.
Mathurin was one of just four Indiana players to score in double figures, though he struggled with efficiency yet again. The 23-year-old swingman has been struggling to find his rhythm of late, shooting just 32.4 percent from the field in his last six appearances. On a more positive note, he was fairly active on the glass Tuesday, grabbing at least six boards for the third time in his last four outings.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Modest numbers in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Pops for 25 points in win•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Nets 28 points with six triples•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Posts 15 in loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Goes for 19 points in win•