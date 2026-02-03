Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (rest) is out for Tuesday's game against Utah.
Mathurin is joining three other Pacers starters as a spectator for rest purposes Tuesday. The expectation is that the swingman will return to action Friday in Milwaukee. With Indiana missing so many key players, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy appear to be strong streaming options in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Tallies 25 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Returns with 16-point outing•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go Monday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Could return Monday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play vs. OKC•