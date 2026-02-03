default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mathurin (rest) is out for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Mathurin is joining three other Pacers starters as a spectator for rest purposes Tuesday. The expectation is that the swingman will return to action Friday in Milwaukee. With Indiana missing so many key players, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy appear to be strong streaming options in the backcourt.

More News