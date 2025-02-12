Mathurin will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Aaron Nesmith will supplant Mathurin in the starting five on Tuesday. The 22-year-old hasn't joined the second unit since Oct. 30, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers across 26.4 minutes per game. Mathurin has shot 51.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range in that 10-game span.