Mathurin had 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 116-101 preseason win over the Thunder.

Mathurin played the second-fewest minutes among starters for Indiana in this game, and the coaching staff doesn't have to see what the forward brings to the table. Mathurin is expected to open the 2025-26 season as the starting shooting guard and should see a lot of usage as one of the team's primary offensive weapons.