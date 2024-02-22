Mathurin is in the starting lineup to face the Pistons on Thursday.

Mathurin has seen most of his minutes off the bench this season, as he's far from productive when playing with the second unit, but he'll get the nod here since Aaron Nesmith (lower leg) is out. Mathurin is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.