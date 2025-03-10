Mathurin is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bulls on Monday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mathurin will make his first start since Feb. 8 due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (hip). Mathurin returned Saturday from a four-game absence due to a left wrist sprain and finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 40 minutes.