Mathurin is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mathurin will make his second start since the All-Star break due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (back). Over that span, Mathurin has averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22.2 minutes per game.