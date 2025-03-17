Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mathurin is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mathurin will make his second start since the All-Star break due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (back). Over that span, Mathurin has averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22.2 minutes per game.

More News