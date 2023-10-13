The Pacers exercised the rookie-scale team option for Mathurin on Friday, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Mathurin is now under contract through 2024-25 and will have another team option for the following season. The second-year forward started in 17 of his 78 appearances last season and is expected to begin the regular season in the starting lineup this year.
