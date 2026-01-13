Mathurin is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto with a right thumb sprain.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said back on Jan. 4 that Mathurin would be out "a while," and there's been no update from the Pacers since then regarding the swingman's return timeline. It's possible Mathurin is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis, so he can be deemed doubtful to play Friday against the Pelicans.