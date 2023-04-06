Mathurin closed Wednesday's 138-129 loss to the Knicks with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes.

Mathurin has started nine straight games, as the Pacers are resting key players to end the season. The rookie has reached double digits in seven of those nine games, but his efficiency fluctuates. Wednesday was a poor shooting day, as he missed a team-high 11 shots. However, Mathurin posted four assists for the first time in 14 games and grabbed eight rebounds. Mathurin isn't likely to help out in multiple categories, but with the Pacers needing someone to score, he could be in line for big games to close out the season.