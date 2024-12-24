Mathurin registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over the Warriors.

Despite reaching double figures, Mathurin's overall stat line was lacking. He's struggled to produce peripheral stats this season, posting averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes across 10 December contests. He also shot just 37.9 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from beyond the arc in that span.