Mathurin recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Mathurin has been arguably more productive off the bench than in a starting role throughout the better part of his first two years in the league, but he's been quite good over his last two starts, putting up solid numbers while filling out the stat sheet. Mathurin should remain in a starting role when the Pacers take on the Raptors on Monday, as Aaron Nesmith (ankle) remains out, and the former's fantasy upside should move in the right direction if he can continue to deliver these performances on both ends of the court going forward.