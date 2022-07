Mathurin will not appear in the remaining Summer League contests due to a sore left big toe.

Mathurin made his mark on the three Summer League contests he appeared in, racking up 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Th rookie will rest his toe to ensure it doesn't turn into anything worse and will likely be ready to go when training camp kicks off.