Mathurin posted 23 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic.

It was the fourth-year guard's best performance of the season from the free-throw line, and the first time since Opening Night he's sunk double-digit free throws. Mathurin scored in double digits in 12 of 14 games in December, averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 boards, 4.1 threes and 1.9 assists on the month.