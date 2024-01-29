Mathurin provided 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Mathurin provided a much-needed spark off the bench, leading all Pacers in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of three and finishing three boards short of a double-double. Mathurin has scored 24 or more points in six games this season, hauling in seven or more rebounds in four of those outings.